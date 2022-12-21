UrduPoint.com

Planning Underway For Zelenskyy Visit To US, Patriot Missile Announcement - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Planning Underway for Zelenskyy Visit to US, Patriot Missile Announcement - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) US officials are planning a meeting for President Joe Biden with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy when the latter visits Washington on Wednesday for the reveal of a new $54 billion defense aid package for Ukraine, including Patriot missile systems, CNN reported.

The visit, during which Zelenskyy is also expected to address a joint session of Congress, will be his first to the United States since the Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

Zelenskyy's visit has not been finalized and details are tightly held due to security concerns, the report said on Tuesday.

The visit comea as US lawmakers consider an omnibus government funding bill, which includes a new $45 billion in emergency assistance for Ukraine.

