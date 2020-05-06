Plans for Number of Indicators of National Projects in 2020 May Be Specified - Siluanov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The plans for a number of indicators of national projects in 2020 may be specified, but social obligations will be fully implemented, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"I would not divide the costs into national projects and not national projects.

It is obvious that the plans for a number of indicators of national projects may be specified. A pandemic does not pass without consequences," Siluanov said in an interview with the Vedomosti business daily when asked about the redistribution of expenditures in the budget and whether it could affect national projects.