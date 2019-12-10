There are no plans with regard to Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in the memorial service for ex-Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov yet since the date for the ceremony is not set, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) There are no plans with regard to Russian President Vladimir Putin 's participation in the memorial service for ex-Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov yet since the date for the ceremony is not set, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, 83-year Luzhkov, who was Moscow's mayor from 1992 to 2010, passed away in a German hospital.

"Right now I cannot say. So far there are no precise plans for these ceremonies [the memorial service for Luzhkov], so there can be no plans for participating in any," Peskov said, when asked a question on whether Putin would participate in a memorial service for Moscow's former mayor.

Putin has already extended his condolences to Luzhkov's family and friends and said that the former mayor was a courageous politician and a kind-hearted person.