UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plans For Putin's Visit To Kazakhstan Still In Progress - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:40 AM

Plans for Putin's Visit to Kazakhstan Still in Progress - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Kazakhstan is being worked on, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko said on Monday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Kazakhstan is being worked on, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko said on Monday.

"Vladimir Putin's visit, which will take place at a time agreed by the two sides, is being worked on," Vassilenko told reporters.

The deputy minister also noted that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to attend the 16th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum in Russia's Omsk.

"Of course, the regional cooperation forum is chaired by two heads of states and, accordingly, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev is expected to visit Omsk to participate in this joint forum with President Vladimir Putin," he said.

The official added that Tokayev's attendance of the 16th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in the Russian resort city of Sochi, which is to be held from September 30 through October 3, will be confirmed later.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Sochi Omsk Kazakhstan September October From

Recent Stories

Wait is over realme fans get ready for leap to Qua ..

7 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry elects ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

2 minutes ago

Unexpected shower provides needed relief to Karach ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 511 cases

2 minutes ago

Indonesia to strengthen trade ties with Pakistan : ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.