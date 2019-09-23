Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Kazakhstan is being worked on, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko said on Monday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Kazakhstan is being worked on, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko said on Monday.

"Vladimir Putin's visit, which will take place at a time agreed by the two sides, is being worked on," Vassilenko told reporters.

The deputy minister also noted that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to attend the 16th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum in Russia's Omsk.

"Of course, the regional cooperation forum is chaired by two heads of states and, accordingly, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokaev is expected to visit Omsk to participate in this joint forum with President Vladimir Putin," he said.

The official added that Tokayev's attendance of the 16th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in the Russian resort city of Sochi, which is to be held from September 30 through October 3, will be confirmed later.