Plans To Celebrate UK Queen Elizabeth IIs 70 Years On Throne Unveiled

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 05:02 PM

Plans to Celebrate UK Queen Elizabeth IIs 70 Years on Throne Unveiled

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Pudding competitions, street parties, parades and live concerts are part of the events to be celebrated in the United Kingdom in 2022 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on throne, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

"There will be year-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations throughout the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world as communities come together to celebrate The Queen's historic reign," the royal family said in a statement.

In the UK, events will culminate in a four-day holiday weekend from June 2-5 that will begin with the Queen's birthday parade and end with the Big Jubilee Lunch.

The 95-year-old monarch, who will become on February 6 the first British monarch to reign for seven decades, will also be opening up her private estates to the public, and some of the "world's biggest entertainment stars" will be performing outside Buckingham Palace in central London.

Queen Elizabeth II, who is also the world's oldest head of state, kept her official public events to a minimum in the latter part of last year after doctors ordered her to rest, so it is unclear how much of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations she will be able to take part in.

The highly contagious Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 also poses a threat to the royal festivities.

