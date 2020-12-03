Plans to Create New Expeditionary Fleet to Cover Pacific, Indian Oceans - Navy Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The US Navy has decided to go ahead with plans to commission a new First Fleet as an expeditionary striking force to operate in the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans, Secretary of the Navy Kenneth Braithwaite told a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.

"The decision has been made, yes, in consultation with INDOPACOM (India-Pacific Command)" and other command and planning bodies, Braithwaite said. "We are going to recommission the First Fleet which like the Seventh Fleet would operate in the Pacific.

"

Braithwaite pointed out that the new force would not remove ships from the currently operational Third and Seventh Fleets.

Instead, the First Fleet's major focus would be on providing expedition striking power capabilities in the Western Pacific and Eastern Indian oceans, he said.

On October 27, Braithwaite at birthday celebrations for the US Marine Corps called for the Navy to establish a new fleet closer to the boundary of the Indian and Pacific Oceans.