UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plans To Ease Travel Restrictions By Some EU Countries Not Premature - European Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Plans to Ease Travel Restrictions by Some EU Countries Not Premature - European Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The announced decision to lift border controls and travel restrictions by several member states of the European Union is the right step and is not premature, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Wednesday.

Austria, France and Germany, among others, have already announced plans to start relaxing border controls from mid-June, as the spread of COVID-19 is slowing in most EU countries.

"No, I don't think it is premature [to lift travel restrictions], I think it is a good step. We must remember that there are still a lot of member states that did not introduce any internal border controls, and some member states are now taking steps and going back to normal .

.. I think this is not premature, I expect that they have made the assessments [on the COVID-19 situation] ... I think this shows that our guidelines are not coming too early," Johansson said during a press conference.

Earlier in the day, the commission has published a list of recommendations to the EU member states on how to gradually lift travel restrictions amid the pandemic. In particular, the institution proposes a three-phase process ” phase 0 is the one in place right now, phase 1 will allow travel between EU countries, phase 2 envisions lifting restrictions on the international borders.

Related Topics

France European Union Germany Border From

Recent Stories

Communities will enjoy close family ties, socially ..

15 minutes ago

Successful distance learning for 1.2 million stude ..

15 minutes ago

Under-Secretary of MoHAP visits COVID-19 field hos ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Police reopen driving schools after Eid ho ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Montenegro in fight again ..

1 hour ago

ADQ to acquire 50 percent stake in Al Dahra Holdin ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.