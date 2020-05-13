Plans to Ease Travel Restrictions by Some EU Countries Not Premature - European Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The announced decision to lift border controls and travel restrictions by several member states of the European Union is the right step and is not premature, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Wednesday.

Austria, France and Germany, among others, have already announced plans to start relaxing border controls from mid-June, as the spread of COVID-19 is slowing in most EU countries.

"No, I don't think it is premature [to lift travel restrictions], I think it is a good step. We must remember that there are still a lot of member states that did not introduce any internal border controls, and some member states are now taking steps and going back to normal .

.. I think this is not premature, I expect that they have made the assessments [on the COVID-19 situation] ... I think this shows that our guidelines are not coming too early," Johansson said during a press conference.

Earlier in the day, the commission has published a list of recommendations to the EU member states on how to gradually lift travel restrictions amid the pandemic. In particular, the institution proposes a three-phase process ” phase 0 is the one in place right now, phase 1 will allow travel between EU countries, phase 2 envisions lifting restrictions on the international borders.