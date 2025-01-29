Plans to export nursing workforce from Pakistan to US make progress

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Progress was reported on the move to export skilled nursing professionals from Pakistan to the U.S. at a discussion in an online meeting between representatives from Pakistani embassy in Washington and the New York Consulate General, the New York State Assembly as well as the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC), officials said

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Progress was reported on the move to export skilled nursing professionals from Pakistan to the U.S. at a discussion in an online meeting between representatives from Pakistani embassy in Washington and the New York Consulate General, the New York State Assembly as well as the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC), officials said.

The U.S. has a shortage of nurses and other healthcare workers and Pakistani professionals are to be brought here to fill that gap.

Tuesday's meeting was attended by Pakistani Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh; Consul General Aamer Ahmed Atozai and Community Welfare Attaché at the New York Consulate. From the New York State Assembly, Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos and Chief of Staff Cristian Macario participated, along with Dr. Ijaz Ahmed, Chairman APPAC, and Dr. Pervez Iqbal, President APPAC were present.

Deputy Speaker Ramos acknowledged the importance of the recent opening of NCLEX examination centers in Pakistan. (NCLEX is a computer-based test that determines if a nursing student is ready to practice).

The Deputy Speaker highlighted the growing demand for qualified healthcare professionals in the U.S. and expressed interest in collaborating with Pakistan to meet this need.

Ambassador Sheikh termed the development as a significant milestone that eliminates the need for Pakistani nursing professionals to travel abroad for such exam.

He emphasized that this step reduces financial burdens and encourages greater participation.

The Ambassador also stressed the need for developing a demand-supply link aligned with local requirements while streamlining the recruitment and immigration process for applicants who clear the exam.

The APPAC leaders highlighted their pivotal role in initiating this collaboration by facilitating the Deputy Speaker’s visit to Pakistan. They underscored the shortfall of healthcare professionals in the U.S., particularly in the nursing sector, presented a valuable opportunity for Pakistani professionals.

It was agreed that representatives from each party would regularly hold follow-up meetings to ensure smooth progress of this initiative.

Dr. Ijaz Ahmad commended the collective efforts of the APPAC team, highlighting this achievement as a milestone in Pakistan-U.S. relations.

Dr. Pervez Iqbal, APPAC’s new President, emphasized the growing demand for healthcare professionals in North America. He underscored that this initiative presents a significant opportunity for Pakistan to train and export its medical workforce, benefiting both the U.S. healthcare system and the lives of Pakistani families.

This development marks a new chapter in Pakistan’s contribution to the global medical community while showcasing the impact of APPAC’s vision and collaborative efforts, An APPAC press release said.