Plans To Turn Quad Format Into 'Asian NATO' Will Not Come True - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Plans to turn the Quad format (India, Australia, Japan and the United States) into a prototype of "Asian NATO" will not come true, one of the reasons is that Asian countries do not want to be drawn into the confrontation between Washington and Beijing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I am convinced that the plans of those 'political engineers' who would like to see in it the prototype of 'Asian NATO' on the basis of 'Indo-Pacific' solidarity, which mirrors the Euro-Atlantic alliance, are not destined to come true," Morgulov said, adding that Asian countries do not wish to be drawn into the Sino-US confrontation.

