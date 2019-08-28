UrduPoint.com
Plant For Constructing Kalashnikov Rifles To Open In Venezuela In 2020-2021- Russia Agency

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 03:33 PM

A plant for producing Kalashnikov assault rifles is expected to be opened in Venezuela in 2020-2021, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Wednesday

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) A plant for producing Kalashnikov assault rifles is expected to be opened in Venezuela in 2020-2021, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Wednesday.

It has been previously reported that the construction should be completed before the end of 2019.

"As for Venezuela, [the plant will open] in 2020-2021, taking into consideration the current situation," Shugayev told reporters at the MAKS-2019 international air show in Moscow region's Zhukovsky.

The MAKS show began on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

