Plant for Constructing Kalashnikov Rifles to Open in Venezuela in 2020-2021- Russia Agency

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) A plant for producing Kalashnikov assault rifles is expected to be opened in Venezuela in 2020-2021, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said on Wednesday.

It has been previously reported that the construction should be completed before the end of 2019.

"As for Venezuela, [the plant will open] in 2020-2021, taking into consideration the current situation," Shugayev told reporters at the MAKS-2019 international air show in Moscow region's Zhukovsky.

