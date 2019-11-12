UrduPoint.com
Plant In Southern Israel On Fire As Result Of Rocket Strike From Gaza - Fire Service

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 06:29 PM

Plant in Southern Israel on Fire as Result of Rocket Strike From Gaza - Fire Service

A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip caused a massive blaze at a toy factory in the industrial area of Sderot town in southern Israel, the country's Fire and Rescue Services said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip caused a massive blaze at a toy factory in the industrial area of Sderot town in southern Israel, the country's Fire and Rescue Services said on Tuesday.

"Fire brigades from Sderot and Ashkelon stations, as well as units from other stations, are working to extinguish the large fire at a factory in Sderot. The elimination of such a massive blaze requires reinforcement. At present, additional forces are sent to the scene," the statement said.

No reports on casualties have been provided so far.

The situation on the Israel-Gaza Strip border escalated on Tuesday after the Israeli Air Force attacked the house of the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, Baha Abu al-Ata, and killed him. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) al-Ata was directly responsible for numerous terror attacks against Israeli civilians and servicemen.

About 20 out of the 50 rockets fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday in retaliation for the air raid were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

