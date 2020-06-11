UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plant Of Honda Car Manufacturer Shut Down In US Over Cyberattack - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 09:40 AM

Plant of Honda Car Manufacturer Shut Down in US Over Cyberattack - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The plant of the Honda Motor Co., Ltd car manufacturing company in the US state of Ohio has been shut down over a cyberattack, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the malware damaged the plant's management system, which urged the company to temporarily shut down the facility.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd reported about the cyberattack on Monday but its plants in Japan have already been reopened.

The company expects the facility in Ohio to resume its activities until the end of the week.

Related Topics

Company Car Honda Japan Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

UAE a leader in developing strategies for future: ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Sameh Shoukry condemn endanger ..

8 hours ago

Awareness is our medicine. Until we find a cure

9 hours ago

FNC calls on TRA to adopt decisions of UAE Cabinet ..

9 hours ago

Netanyahu Discusses Trump's Peace Plan With German ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.