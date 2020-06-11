Plant of Honda Car Manufacturer Shut Down in US Over Cyberattack - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The plant of the Honda Motor Co., Ltd car manufacturing company in the US state of Ohio has been shut down over a cyberattack, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the malware damaged the plant's management system, which urged the company to temporarily shut down the facility.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd reported about the cyberattack on Monday but its plants in Japan have already been reopened.

The company expects the facility in Ohio to resume its activities until the end of the week.