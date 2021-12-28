Plant Producing Kalashnikov Assault Rifles in Venezuela to Be Launched in 2022 - FSMTC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) A plant in Venezuela producing Kalashnikov assault rifles and cartridges for them is to be launched in 2022, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) spokeswoman Valeriya Reshetnikova told Sputnik.

Reshetnikova said that despite the coronavirus situation, as well as the US sanctions, work to complete the construction of the plant is being carried out at an active pace in cooperation with Venezuelan partners.

"Russian specialists have started preparing technological equipment and installing assembly lines. We expect to launch them in 2022," she said.