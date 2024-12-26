Open Menu

Planting 1,000 Sidr Trees Initiative Commences In Rijal Almaa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Abha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Beekeepers Cooperative Association in Rijal Almaa Governorate, in collaboration with the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification, on Thursday launched an initiative to plant 1,000 Sidr trees in Wadi Hiswah as part of a comprehensive environmental sustainability plan aligning with the Saudi Green Initiative.

In a statement, chairman of the association's board of directors Ali bin Yahya Al-Hayani emphasized that this initiative aims to enhance air quality and combat climate change.

He underscored the environmental benefits of the Sidr tree, highlighting its resilience, its role in combating desertification, and its contribution to soil health and biodiversity.

