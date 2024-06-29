Open Menu

Planting Giant Cactus To Stave Off Desertification In Brazil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Planting giant cactus to stave off desertification in Brazil

Juazeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Giant spiky cacti tower over farmer Alcides Peixinho Nascimento, 70, one of the residents of Brazil's unique Caatinga biome who is on a mission to plant native vegetation in a bid to halt desertification.

"In the absence of laws, it is up to us to act," said Nascimento, who is trying to regenerate his land by planting mandacaru, an emblematic cactus from the region that grows up to six meters tall.

The Caatinga stretches across ten northeastern states, a unique area boasting a tapestry of thorny shrubs, twisty trees and succulents adapted to its semi-arid conditions.

Its plight attracts little interest compared to the lush Amazon, but the vegetation of this dry forest plays a key role in absorbing carbon emissions and is rapidly disappearing.

The MapBiomas NGO reports it has lost 40 percent of its original surface area due to agriculture, mining and the installation of wind farms.

It is in the Caatinga, which has been facing increasingly severe periods of drought, that scientists recently identified the first arid zone in Brazil.

"Preserving the Caatinga means keeping the land alive," said the farmer Nascimento.

Communities are adopting various sustainable farming methods to ensure their survival.

Nascimento's drought-resistant cacti grow fruit that can feed both animals and humans, and protect the soil from the extreme climate.

Their thorns repel predators and are often planted around other crops and native species.

Excess mandacaru production is sold to a French cosmetics brand to make creams and soaps.

Related Topics

Agriculture Drought Brazil From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

9 hours ago
 Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves ..

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her

9 hours ago
 Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary o ..

Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..

9 hours ago
 Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval ..

Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay

9 hours ago
 Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stole ..

Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle

9 hours ago
 Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final ..

Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow

9 hours ago
2 accused arrested in different cases

2 accused arrested in different cases

9 hours ago
 MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Gov ..

MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor

9 hours ago
 Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South d ..

Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South development, unity and cooperat ..

9 hours ago
 Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace p ..

Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan

9 hours ago
 Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony ..

Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony during Muharram

9 hours ago
 Body of drowned youth found from canal

Body of drowned youth found from canal

9 hours ago

More Stories From World