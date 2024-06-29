Planting Giant Cactus To Stave Off Desertification In Brazil
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Juazeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Giant spiky cacti tower over farmer Alcides Peixinho Nascimento, 70, one of the residents of Brazil's unique Caatinga biome who is on a mission to plant native vegetation in a bid to halt desertification.
"In the absence of laws, it is up to us to act," said Nascimento, who is trying to regenerate his land by planting mandacaru, an emblematic cactus from the region that grows up to six meters tall.
The Caatinga stretches across ten northeastern states, a unique area boasting a tapestry of thorny shrubs, twisty trees and succulents adapted to its semi-arid conditions.
Its plight attracts little interest compared to the lush Amazon, but the vegetation of this dry forest plays a key role in absorbing carbon emissions and is rapidly disappearing.
The MapBiomas NGO reports it has lost 40 percent of its original surface area due to agriculture, mining and the installation of wind farms.
It is in the Caatinga, which has been facing increasingly severe periods of drought, that scientists recently identified the first arid zone in Brazil.
"Preserving the Caatinga means keeping the land alive," said the farmer Nascimento.
Communities are adopting various sustainable farming methods to ensure their survival.
Nascimento's drought-resistant cacti grow fruit that can feed both animals and humans, and protect the soil from the extreme climate.
Their thorns repel predators and are often planted around other crops and native species.
Excess mandacaru production is sold to a French cosmetics brand to make creams and soaps.
