UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plasma Therapy Trials On COVID-19 Patients In India Show Encouraging Results - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 07:16 PM

Plasma Therapy Trials on COVID-19 Patients in India Show Encouraging Results - Minister

The experimental transfusion of blood plasma in India from people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease to current patients in critical condition shows encouraging results, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The experimental transfusion of blood plasma in India from people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease to current patients in critical condition shows encouraging results, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

More and more health experts are now saying that plasma therapy could be effective in treating COVID-19. The method is already being used in China, Germany, Russia, Turkey, the United States and other countries.

"We have carried out plasma transfusions for four of our patients over the past few days. As of today, the results are encouraging," Kejriwal told reporters.

However, the chief minister noted that these were only preliminary results and it was too early to say that a cure for COVID-19 had been found.

Kejriwal added that two out of four patients who had undergone plasma therapy were being prepared for release from the hospital.

According to the Indian Health Ministry, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in India has increased by 1,684 within the past day, bringing the total number to 23,077. Meanwhile, the death toll reached 718 people. Previous reports have indicated that India has had 681 related fatalities.

Related Topics

India Delhi Chief Minister Russia Turkey China Cure Germany United States From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

7 minutes ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

20 minutes ago

DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to provide 1 ..

20 minutes ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announces ..

35 minutes ago

UVAS tops among Pakistani universities in Times Hi ..

38 minutes ago

'Dummy patients of Coronavirus’

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.