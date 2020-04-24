Plasma Therapy Trials on COVID-19 Patients in India Show Encouraging Results - Minister

The experimental transfusion of blood plasma in India from people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease to current patients in critical condition shows encouraging results, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The experimental transfusion of blood plasma in India from people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease to current patients in critical condition shows encouraging results, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

More and more health experts are now saying that plasma therapy could be effective in treating COVID-19. The method is already being used in China, Germany, Russia, Turkey, the United States and other countries.

"We have carried out plasma transfusions for four of our patients over the past few days. As of today, the results are encouraging," Kejriwal told reporters.

However, the chief minister noted that these were only preliminary results and it was too early to say that a cure for COVID-19 had been found.

Kejriwal added that two out of four patients who had undergone plasma therapy were being prepared for release from the hospital.

According to the Indian Health Ministry, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in India has increased by 1,684 within the past day, bringing the total number to 23,077. Meanwhile, the death toll reached 718 people. Previous reports have indicated that India has had 681 related fatalities.