Plasma Transfusion Saved 32 Critically Ill Coronavirus Patients in St. Petersburg

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Blood plasma transfusions from recovered coronavirus patients to those critically ill has helped save dozens of lives in the Russian city of St.Petersburg, the chief of the intensive care unit at City Clinic No50 said Wednesday.

"We have been using this therapy for more than a month.

During this period, we treated 37 patients using hyperimmune coronavirus plasma, and 32 critically ill patients survived," Yevgeny Garbuzov told a St. Petersburg television channel.

The doctor said the therapy worked best during the first 3-7 days after the onset of symptoms, with signs of improvement seen on the second or third day. He called these results encouraging in the absence of a coronavirus treatment or a vaccine.