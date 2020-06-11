UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plasma Transfusion Saved 32 Critically Ill Coronavirus Patients In St. Petersburg

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 01:50 AM

Plasma Transfusion Saved 32 Critically Ill Coronavirus Patients in St. Petersburg

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Blood plasma transfusions from recovered coronavirus patients to those critically ill has helped save dozens of lives in the Russian city of St.Petersburg, the chief of the intensive care unit at City Clinic No50 said Wednesday.

"We have been using this therapy for more than a month.

During this period, we treated 37 patients using hyperimmune coronavirus plasma, and 32 critically ill patients survived," Yevgeny Garbuzov told a St. Petersburg television channel.

The doctor said the therapy worked best during the first 3-7 days after the onset of symptoms, with signs of improvement seen on the second or third day. He called these results encouraging in the absence of a coronavirus treatment or a vaccine.

Related Topics

Russia Doctor St. Petersburg TV From Best Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Awareness is our medicine. Until we find a cure

1 hour ago

FNC calls on TRA to adopt decisions of UAE Cabinet ..

1 hour ago

Netanyahu Discusses Trump's Peace Plan With German ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Egyptian Ambassador Discuss Lib ..

3 minutes ago

ECC approves billions of supplementary grants, tak ..

3 minutes ago

OIC says Israeli annexation plan a 'serious escala ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.