UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plastic Free July To Raise Awareness On Plastic Waste

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:20 PM

Plastic Free July to raise awareness on plastic waste

Millions across the globe will join the "Plastic Free July" campaign this month, getting rid of plastic items to create awareness on pollution by "taking the challenge

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Millions across the globe will join the "Plastic Free July" campaign this month, getting rid of plastic items to create awareness on pollution by "taking the challenge." The month of July is celebrated annually by communities around the world and led by environmental organizations.

"By making small changes to your everyday habits, you can make a huge difference," said a statement that was released by the Plastic Free July Foundation.

People can take the challenge individually by refusing to consume single-use plastics, the statement said.

"Once you choose one single-use plastic to avoid, you'll quickly discover others plastics in your life you can start cutting out, too. Our next steps help people who want to take the challenge even further," it said.

Plastic Free July is a campaign led by the Plastic Free Foundation, established in 2017 as an independent non-profit organization.

According to its website, Plastic Free July also runs an award-winning campaign for a world without plastic waste.

UN figures estimate 8.3 billion tons of plastic have been produced since the early 1950s.

"Around the world, one million plastic drinking bottles are purchased every minute, while up to 5 trillion single-use plastic bags are used worldwide every year," the UN said in its statement on plastic waste and pollution.

It underlined that the world today produced 300 million tons of plastic every year -- nearly equivalent to the weight of the entire human population.

"If current trends continue, our oceans could contain more plastic than fish by 2050," the statement added.

The UN designated this year's World Environment Day slogan, which is celebrated every year on the June 5, as "#BeatPlasticPollution" to raise awareness on the rising threats and dangers of plastic pollution to human life and the environment.

Related Topics

World United Nations June July 2017 Weight Billion Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Abdu ..

11 minutes ago

Govt to issue license to social media tour operato ..

12 minutes ago

UVAS wins Rs 300m Canadian funding to develop alte ..

18 minutes ago

A significant majority of Pakistanis (65%) report ..

18 minutes ago

Shabwa district sees opening of new solar-powered ..

26 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh visits headquarters of Arabian Radi ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.