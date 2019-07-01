Plastic Free July to raise awareness on plastic waste

Millions across the globe will join the "Plastic Free July" campaign this month, getting rid of plastic items to create awareness on pollution by "taking the challenge

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Millions across the globe will join the "Plastic Free July" campaign this month, getting rid of plastic items to create awareness on pollution by "taking the challenge." The month of July is celebrated annually by communities around the world and led by environmental organizations.

"By making small changes to your everyday habits, you can make a huge difference," said a statement that was released by the Plastic Free July Foundation.

People can take the challenge individually by refusing to consume single-use plastics, the statement said.

"Once you choose one single-use plastic to avoid, you'll quickly discover others plastics in your life you can start cutting out, too. Our next steps help people who want to take the challenge even further," it said.

Plastic Free July is a campaign led by the Plastic Free Foundation, established in 2017 as an independent non-profit organization.

According to its website, Plastic Free July also runs an award-winning campaign for a world without plastic waste.

UN figures estimate 8.3 billion tons of plastic have been produced since the early 1950s.

"Around the world, one million plastic drinking bottles are purchased every minute, while up to 5 trillion single-use plastic bags are used worldwide every year," the UN said in its statement on plastic waste and pollution.

It underlined that the world today produced 300 million tons of plastic every year -- nearly equivalent to the weight of the entire human population.

"If current trends continue, our oceans could contain more plastic than fish by 2050," the statement added.

The UN designated this year's World Environment Day slogan, which is celebrated every year on the June 5, as "#BeatPlasticPollution" to raise awareness on the rising threats and dangers of plastic pollution to human life and the environment.