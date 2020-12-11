Plastic Pollution Coalition Hopes Break Free From Pollution Act 2.0 to Pass Under Biden

The chances for the passing of the Break Free From Pollution Act 2.0, introduced in the US Congress this year, may increase when President-elect Joe Biden assumes office, Dianna Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of Plastic Pollution Coalition, a US-based environmental alliance, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The chances for the passing of the Break Free From Pollution Act 2.0, introduced in the US Congress this year, may increase when President-elect Joe Biden assumes office, Dianna Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of Plastic Pollution Coalition, a US-based environmental alliance, told Sputnik.

In February, the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act of 2020 was introduced in the US Congress to call for extended producer responsibility where plastics makers, as well as those involved in packaging and distribution, would be responsible for covering the costs of managing the waste associated with their products.

"As soon as the new president and Cabinet come in, there will be a greater opportunity to pass the Break Free From Pollution 2.

0. I am very much looking forward to this act being more viable and passing because it has got a whole plan within it to address the not very productive recycling infrastructure that does exist, but also investing in a refill and reuse system," Cohen said.

At the same time, the activist does not have high expectations for the Save Our Seas Act 2.0, which was passed by Congress earlier this year, as it had been "hijacked" and "watered down" by the plastic industry.

The Save Our Seas 2.0 Act has been criticized by some activists for largely removing responsibility from the plastics industry. The Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act is still being reviewed by the Congress and has been referred to the Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment.