Plastic Pollution Talks Must Speed Up, Chair Warns
Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Busan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Negotiators must move "significantly" faster to agree on a landmark treaty to curb plastic pollution, the diplomat chairing the talks warned Wednesday, as countries lined up to express frustration about the limited progress.
Nearly 200 countries are gathered in South Korea's Busan city with the goal of agreeing a deal by the end of the week.
The process caps two years of talks over four previous rounds of negotiations that have been stalled by deep divisions about what the treaty should look like.
Addressing negotiators on the third day of talks, Luis Vayas Valdivieso warned work was not advancing quickly enough.
"I must be honest with you, progress has been too slow.
We need to speed up our work significantly," the Ecuadorian diplomat said.
"We must accelerate our efforts to reach consensus on the binding instrument by December first."
His call was followed by a string of frustrated speeches from countries including Fiji, Panama, Norway and Colombia.
"While we here sit debating over semantics and procedures, the crisis worsens," warned Juan Carlos Monterrey Gomez, Panama's special representative for climate change.
"We are here because microplastics have been found in the placentas of healthy women... We are literally raising a generation that starts its life polluted, before taking its first breath."
Recent Stories
COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe
Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
More Stories From World
-
EasyJet annual profit rises 40% on package holidays14 minutes ago
-
New EU commission to get all clear with big push on defence and economy1 hour ago
-
Namibia votes with ruling party facing its toughest race yet1 hour ago
-
Malaysia drops corruption charges linked to 1MDB case against ex-PM Najib: lawyer2 hours ago
-
Adani Group says it lost nearly $55 bn as US charges sparked rout2 hours ago
-
Volkswagen says to sell operations in China's Xinjiang region2 hours ago
-
Spain govt defends flood action as it offers new aid2 hours ago
-
China investigates defence minister for corruption: report2 hours ago
-
'Certain leaders' could have immunity at ICC: French foreign minister2 hours ago
-
Malaysia drops charges against ex-PM Najib in 1MDB-linked Abu Dhabi case2 hours ago
-
ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Myanmar junta chief2 hours ago
-
Ireland has a cultural moment, from rock and books to cinema3 hours ago