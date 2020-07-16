UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Platforms Not Liable For Posted Content Violating Copyright Law - Opinion To Top EU Court

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Platforms Not Liable for Posted Content Violating Copyright Law - Opinion to Top EU Court

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Online platforms such as YouTube are not directly responsible for copyright infringement by their users, according to the findings of the Advocate General of the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, published on Thursday.

The EU Court is considering a number of cases related to complaints from copyright holders for the publication of content that violates copyright law.

Platforms such as YouTube "are not directly liable for the illegal uploading of protected works by the users of those platforms," the document says.

In particular, the ruling points out that content automatically appears on the platform after it is uploaded, so the content cannot be identified as illegal before publication.

At the same time, in the opinion of the Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the EU, rights-holders should be able to request the removal of publication if it is found that third parties are violating their rights.

The findings of the Advocate General are not binding on the Court of Justice. Its task is to independently prepare an opinion. The judges will take the opinion into consideration when reaching decisions on a number of cases involving intellectual property and digital communications technology.

Related Topics

Technology Luxembourg Same YouTube From Court

Recent Stories

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,66 ..

6 minutes ago

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

2 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

3 hours ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

3 hours ago

American Stevens gets 18-month ban over 'whereabou ..

13 minutes ago

England to host Wales in Wembley friendly

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.