UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Platini Loses European Court Appeal Against Football Ban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:48 PM

Platini loses European court appeal against football ban

Former UEFA head Michel Platini has lost his appeal at the European Court of Human Rights against a four-year ban from football over a 2 million Swiss franc (1.8m euro) payment from then FIFA president Sepp Blatter in 2011

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Former UEFA head Michel Platini has lost his appeal at the European Court of Human Rights against a four-year ban from football over a 2 million Swiss franc (1.8m euro) payment from then FIFA president Sepp Blatter in 2011.

A chamber of seven judges at the Strasbourg-based court ruled Thursday that Platini's "suspension from football-related professional activity was justified".

"The court found in particular that, having regard to the seriousness of the misconduct, the senior position held by Mr Platini in football's governing bodies and the need to restore the reputation of the sport and of FIFA, the sanction did not appear excessive or arbitrary," it said.

Platini's application, the court ruled, was "inadmissible".

FIFA banned Platini, its then vice president, in 2015 over the payment he received, sparking years of bitter recriminations from the now 64-year-old Frenchman and a falling out with his former ally Blatter.

FIFA said it had taken note of the decision to reject Platini's appeal, "which the court considered to be manifestly ill-founded".

"This judgement is in line with the decision of FIFA's ethics committee, which was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for sports and also by the Swiss Federal Tribunal."FIFA said it would continue to seek restitution of the 2 million Swiss francs "unduly paid by former FIFA president Joseph Blatter to Mr. Platini back in February 2011".

Related Topics

Football Sports FIFA Chamber Euro February 2015 From Million Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Korean ..

6 minutes ago

Livestock sector key for agriculture development

2 minutes ago

Abandoned baby to be handed over to Child Protect ..

4 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

Rain,wind-thunderstorm likely in most parts during ..

4 minutes ago

Dier loses cool as Spurs slide and Mourinho strugg ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.