Platinum Wolf Military Drills to Kick Off in Serbia With Participation of NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Joint multinational military exercise Platinum Wolf will begin in Serbia on Friday, with NATO member states participating in the drills.

The joint training of the armed forces of the United States, Serbia and 10 other nations will take place in central Serbia at the Yug military base from June 16-30.

During the exercises, participating troops are expected to practice tactical maneuvers, aiming to improve the operational interaction between partner countries.