Play Begins At Monte Carlo Masters After Long Rain Delay

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Play finally got underway on the third day of the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday following a two-and-a-half hour rain delay.

The first matches, which were due to begin at 11.00am local time (0900 GMT), finally started around 13.

00, with 2014 winner Stan Wawrinka, now ranked 79 in the world, taking on world number 11 Alex de Minaur on the main Rainier III court.

More rain was expected in the Principality which would play havoc with the schedule.

If the weather allows world No.1 Novak Djokovic is due on court later on Tuesday to face 41st-ranked Russian Roman Safiullin.

