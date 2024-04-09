Play Begins At Monte Carlo Masters After Long Rain Delay
Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Play finally got underway on the third day of the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday following a two-and-a-half hour rain delay.
The first matches, which were due to begin at 11.00am local time (0900 GMT), finally started around 13.
00, with 2014 winner Stan Wawrinka, now ranked 79 in the world, taking on world number 11 Alex de Minaur on the main Rainier III court.
More rain was expected in the Principality which would play havoc with the schedule.
If the weather allows world No.1 Novak Djokovic is due on court later on Tuesday to face 41st-ranked Russian Roman Safiullin.
Recent Stories
PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays
Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..
Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
More Stories From World
-
Chinese funded housing project starts in Kabul2 minutes ago
-
Top Europe court condemns Switzerland in landmark climate ruling12 minutes ago
-
US sent seized Iran weapons, ammo to Ukraine12 minutes ago
-
Israel bombs targets in Gaza as Palestine group studies truce proposal52 minutes ago
-
6.6-magnitude quake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert: USGS2 hours ago
-
Top Europe court condemns Switzerland in landmark climate ruling2 hours ago
-
Seven Syrians held over murder of Lebanon politician: judicial official2 hours ago
-
Turkey imposes trade restrictions on Israel over Gaza war2 hours ago
-
Top Europe rights court condemns Switzerland in landmark climate ruling2 hours ago
-
Most Asian markets gain as 'critical' US inflation data looms2 hours ago
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Tuesday2 hours ago
-
Mongolia issues warning over heavy dust, snow storms2 hours ago