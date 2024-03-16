Play resumes in Gauff-Sakkari Indian Wells semi-final

Indian Wells, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The women's semi-final at Indian Wells between US Open champion Coco Gauff and Greece's Maria Sakkari resumed after a two-hour rain delay on Friday.

Ninth-ranked Sakkari had taken the first set 6-4 in the battle to take on Iga Swiatek in Sunday's final when rain hit for the second time.

The players had already waited out a 20-minute delay in the eighth game of the opening set when light rain made it too slippery to play.

When play resumed, Sakkari clawed out the first break of serve of the match to take a 5-4 lead and served out the set before heavier rain set in.

The winner of the match will take on world number one Swiatek in Sunday's final of the prestigious WTA and ATP hardcourt tournament.

Swiatek routed Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1 in the first semi-final.