Playgrounds come alive again with Brazil school phone ban

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) In Rio de Janeiro, children are playing again "like in the old days" and their focus in class has improved after a school cellphone ban pioneered in the city that has now gone national.

Students across the country of more than 200 million people are starting the school year with phones banned from classes and break time after a new law signed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in January.

Brazil, which has more smartphones than people, joins a growing number of nations using such bans to pry devices from the hands of children hooked on social media.

"It was difficult because we get addicted and... it ends up causing a certain withdrawal... but after the habit passes, we interact more," said Kamilly Marques, 14.

A student at the Reverend Martin Luther King public school in Rio de Janeiro, Marques told AFP she didn't even bother bringing her phone to school anymore, a year after the city first implemented the ban.

She is not alone. Only a few students now stop under a large mural of the US civil rights hero to place their devices in plastic boxes before heading to class.

Marques said that while she first thought the ban was "annoying" and "boring", she is happier with her improved grades and social life.

"There was a classmate who was cyberbullied, and we didn't even know, because we were more focused on our phones than on our friends, you know?" she said.

UN culture and education body UNESCO said that at the end of 2024, 40 percent of global education systems had some sort of ban on smartphone use in schools, up from 30 percent a year earlier.

Rio's municipal education secretary, Renan Ferreirinha, told AFP that officials had noticed children returning to classrooms after the Covid pandemic "more agitated, more impatient, more addicted to cell phones and much more anxious."

A 2024 survey of parents by digital research company Opinion Box and mobile industry platform Mobile Time showed most Brazilian children got their first cellphone at an average of 10 years old.

While children under the age of three were spending almost an hour and a half a day on smartphones, this rose to almost four hours for those between 13 and 16.

A study carried out by the Rio de Janeiro municipality in September showed improvements in concentration, class participation and student performance since the school ban was implemented.