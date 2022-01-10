UrduPoint.com

'Playing With Fire' Not In US Interests, Changes In Relations With Russia Needed - Ryabkov

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 11:34 PM

"Playing with fire" is not in Washington's interests, so radical changes are needed in relations between Russia, the United States and NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monda

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) "Playing with fire" is not in Washington's interests, so radical changes are needed in relations between Russia, the United States and NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"We have come to Geneva so that the situation does not come to a standstill, and we have spent considerable efforts to explain to our American colleagues why playing with fire is not in their interests," Ryabkov said following the security talks with the US.

He stressed that "radical changes in the very canvas of our relationship" are needed.

