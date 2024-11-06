Open Menu

PlayStation 5 Pro Goes On Sale, Will Gamers Pay Hefty Price To Play?

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PlayStation 5 Pro goes on sale, will gamers pay hefty price to play?

Paris/, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The PlayStation 5 Pro hits shops on Thursday with a price tag that has raised eyebrows among gamers, but growing sticker shocks in the tech industry have yet to deter consumers.

The upgraded version of Sony's flagship gaming console is retailing for $699.

99 in the United States -- $250 more than the previous PlayStation 5 model.

It will cost an eye-watering 799.99 Euros ($860), 250 euros higher than the older version, in Europe and almost 120,000 Yen ($780) in Japan, where Sony is based.

Related Topics

Europe Price Japan United States Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Strong bullish trend continues in PSX

Strong bullish trend continues in PSX

52 minutes ago
 Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election ..

Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed

1 hour ago
 realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models ..

Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..

2 hours ago
 Participants of 26th national security workshop vi ..

Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..

2 hours ago
 Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

2 hours ago
Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speec ..

Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead ..

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia

4 hours ago
 DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b ..

DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers

4 hours ago
 Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US presi ..

Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From World