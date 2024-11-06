PlayStation 5 Pro goes on sale, will gamers pay hefty price to play?

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris/, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The PlayStation 5 Pro hits shops on Thursday with a price tag that has raised eyebrows among gamers, but growing sticker shocks in the tech industry have yet to deter consumers.

The upgraded version of Sony's flagship gaming console is retailing for $699.

99 in the United States -- $250 more than the previous PlayStation 5 model.

It will cost an eye-watering 799.99 Euros ($860), 250 euros higher than the older version, in Europe and almost 120,000 Yen ($780) in Japan, where Sony is based.