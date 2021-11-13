(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Spain's PLD Space company presented on Friday the country's first domestically-developed recoverable suborbital launch vehicle Miura 1.

"Until now, Spain could only build ships and planes, now we can build rockets," PLD Space CEO Raul Torres said at the presentation in Madrid.

Spain will now be able to position itself as one of 14 countries with global space potential, Torres added.

The rocket is expected to be launched in 2022 from the El Arenosillo Test Center site in southwestern Spain. The rocket can carry up to 100 kilograms (220 Pounds) of payload and climb to an altitude of 153 kilometers (95 miles) in 122 seconds.

Miura 1 is also the first suborbital launch vehicle in Europe developed by a private company. Its launch was initially slated for 2020 but was postponed due to technical issues.