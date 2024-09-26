(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A pet-loving part-time musician is fast becoming a global star by gently poking fun at Donald Trump for suggesting that Haitian immigrants are making a meal of America's cats and dogs.

"Eating the cats", a parody song by The Kiffness which sets to music Trump's extraordinary claims during the US presidential debate that migrants in Ohio "are eating the dogs, eating the cats", has been viewed more than 8.7 million times on YouTube alone in 12 days.

"People of Springfield please don't eat my cat," pleads the South African singer, whose real name is David Scott. "Why would you do that?/ Eat something else."

He then helpfully holds up a card suggesting a range of other mostly veggie options, including broccoli, avocados and poached eggs.

The singer, who has been slowly building a following for his feel-good songs about pets and children -- because "they tend to unite people" -- has seen his popularity soar since he got his singing claws into Trump.

Although he insists he is not attacking anybody, just giving some cat- and dog-friendly dietary advice.

"I think music has a powerful way of taking away negative energy and polarising feelings, especially with someone like Donald Trump, who is such a polarising figure," he told AFP before his band gave a concert in Paris.

- Not trying to hurt anyone -

"I want my music to unite people. And I think that's why I moved towards music that included animals.

Because animals unite people," said the 36-year-old from Cape Town.

The video, which has been watched by millions more on social media, shows Trump's rival Kamala Harris reacting to his widely-derided claims during their debate earlier this month. A couple of cats and dogs also chip in with vocals, and equally incredulous looks.

Scott said all the earnings from the song are going to help pets and stray cats and dogs in Springfield, with more than $20,000 already raised.

"I've never seen anything like it," he told AFP. "The interest has been overwhelming from both sides, from Democrats, from Republicans."

He said the song was not "laughing at the situation, it's saying that you can rise above it... and just see the humour in things," said the musician, who describes himself on X as a "Christian, husband, father (and) part-time musician".

Springfield's mayor, police and Ohio's Republican governor have all said there is no evidence to back up Trump's claims that Haitian migrants were eating the city's pets.

But that has not stopped his running mate JD Vance -- an Ohio senator -- from doubling down on the claims, despite being widely mocked.

"My constituents are telling me firsthand that they're seeing these things," an unapologetic Vance told CNN.

This prompted Haitian groups in Springfield to file charges against Trump and Vance Wednesday over the threats to their community since the pair amplified the false online rumours.