Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 04:37 PM

Pleasure Boat Capsized in Black Sea Carried 55 People Aboard - Investigation Department

As many as 55 passengers against a capacity of 12 people were aboard the pleasure boat that recently capsized in the Black Sea, the press service of the Southern Investigation Department of Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia said in a statement on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) As many as 55 passengers against a capacity of 12 people were aboard the pleasure boat that recently capsized in the Black Sea, the press service of the Southern Investigation Department of Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia said in a statement on Saturday.

The pleasure boat Atoll overturned on Friday 100 meters (328 feet) away from the shore of Russian resort of Dzhubga in the Krasnodar Territory. The Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik following the incident that 43 people were aboard the boat and a total of 37 were brought ashore.

According to the director of the Dzhubga beach, Andrey Andreyev, two people had died when the overloaded boat capsized.

"There were at least 55 tourists on board, although its capacity was 12 people," the statement said.

According to the statement, investigators are questioning the boat owner and working with victims.

The Southern Investigation Department of Transport initiated criminal proceedings for inappropriate provision of services resulting in death of two or more persons through negligence.

