UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pleasure Boat Capsized In Black Sea - Russian Emergencies Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 11:29 PM

Pleasure Boat Capsized in Black Sea - Russian Emergencies Ministry

A pleasure boat capsized in the Black Sea near the Russian resort of Dzhubga in the Krasnodar Territory, 37 people were brought ashore, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) A pleasure boat capsized in the Black Sea near the Russian resort of Dzhubga in the Krasnodar Territory, 37 people were brought ashore, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"There appear to have been 43 people aboard the boat.

A total of 37 were brought ashore," the ministry said.

A ministry spokesman said that according to eyewitnesses, passing ships brought ashore another six people. The information is being specified.

The director of the Dzhubga beach, Andrey Andreyev, told Sputnik two people had died when the boat, which, he said, could have been overloaded, capsized.

Related Topics

Russia Died Krasnodar

Recent Stories

Russian Finance Minister to Submit Amendments to 2 ..

1 minute ago

Italy's Export to Russia May Grow by Over 5% in 20 ..

1 minute ago

Bandits kill 18 in Nigeria village raids

1 minute ago

Johnson Refutes Reports on Government Attempts to ..

1 minute ago

Int'l community admiring leadership qualities of h ..

7 minutes ago

Accidental Chairman PPP learned definition of demo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.