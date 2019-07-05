Pleasure Boat Capsized in Black Sea - Russian Emergencies Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) A pleasure boat capsized in the Black Sea near the Russian resort of Dzhubga in the Krasnodar Territory, 37 people were brought ashore, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"There appear to have been 43 people aboard the boat.

A total of 37 were brought ashore," the ministry said.

A ministry spokesman said that according to eyewitnesses, passing ships brought ashore another six people. The information is being specified.

The director of the Dzhubga beach, Andrey Andreyev, told Sputnik two people had died when the boat, which, he said, could have been overloaded, capsized.