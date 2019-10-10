UrduPoint.com
Pledges For AIDS, TB, Malaria Hit $14 Billion Target: Global Fund CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:42 PM

Governments, businesses and philanthropists pledged just over $14 billion on Thursday to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, exceeding the targeted amount, its chief executive Peter Sands announced

Beside French President Emmanuel Macron, who hosted the replenishment conference and had urged governments to open their wallets wide, Sands said the target was even slightly exceeded, reaching $14.02 billion. The fund says the money will help save 16 million lives and avert 234 million infections by 2023.

