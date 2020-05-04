Pledging of 7.4Bln Euros for COVID-19 Fight 'Demonstration of Global Solidarity'- WHO Head

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that the pledge of 7.4 billion Euros ($8 billion) by world leaders for global response to the COVID-19 pandemic was a "powerful and inspiring demonstration of global solidarity."

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the international EU-led pledging conference collected a total of 7.4 billion euros to launch global efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today, leaders from 40 countries all over the world came together to support the ACT Accelerator through the COVID-19 Global Response international pledging event hosted by the European Commission. During today's event, some 7.4 billion euros was pledged for research and development of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics. This as a powerful and inspiring demonstration of global solidarity. Today, countries came together to not only pledge their financial support but to also pledge their commitment to ensure all people can access life-saving tools for COVID-19," he said.

According to the WHO director-general, the collected funds cover only "one part of the response" to develop an effective vaccine and make diagnostics and therapeutics accessible. Tedros added that much more will be needed to meet the remaining demand.

"Today's event only covers one part of the response for research and development of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics. In the weeks and months ahead we will need much more to meet the demand for personal protective equipment, medical oxygen and other essential supplies," he said.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.5 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which almost 250,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.