PLO Demands International Inspections In Israeli Prisons, Calls For Pressure On Israel

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:33 PM

PLO Demands International Inspections in Israeli Prisons, Calls for Pressure on Israel

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) has urged the international community to put pressure on Israel so that it allows for outside inspections of Israeli prisons, PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat told Sputnik on Tuesday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) has urged the international community to put pressure on Israel so that it allows for outside inspections of Israeli prisons, PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The Central Committee of the PLO demands that the international community put pressure on the Israeli authorities so that international inspections and checks into Israeli prisons could be allowed," Erekat said.

He also urged the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to immediately launch an investigation and bring Israeli "war criminals" to justice, emphasizing that the PLO insists on the formation of an international commission to that end.

Earlier in the day, Sami Abu Dayak died from cancer in Israel's Al-Ramla prison clinic, according to the Palestine Prisoners' Society (PPS).

The PPS also released statistics showing that 222 people have died from the "intentional" medical negligence in Israeli prisons since the 1967 Six-Day War.

