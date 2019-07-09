Plurality of US Voters Favors Criminal Prosecution of Illegal Border Crossers - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Plurality of US voters say that illegal border crossers into the United States should be criminally prosecuted instead of made to pay civil fines, according to a Hill HarrisX poll released on Monday.

The survey found that a plurality of voters, 41 percent, thought those crossing the border illegally should face criminal punishment, while 32 percent said it should just warrant a fine, the poll results reported in The Hill said.

The report noted that the issue surfaced in a recent televised debate of ten Democratic candidates, when nine of ten presidential hopefuls saying that illegal border crossers should not face criminal punishment.

The results split along party lines, with 67 percent of Republicans favoring criminal prosecution for illegal crossings compared with 24 percent of democrats, the report said.

Among independent voters, 36 percent favored treating illegal entry as a crime, compared to 33 percent who said complaints should be dismissed with a fine, according to the report.