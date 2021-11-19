UrduPoint.com

Plurality Of US Voters Want Republicans To Regain Control Of Congress - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) A 46 percent plurality of registered US voters eyeing the 2022 elections at the midpoint of the Biden presidency would prefer that Republicans regain control of both the US House of Representatives and Senate, a Quinnipiac University poll said on Thursday.

"Among registered voters, 46-41 percent say they would want the Republican Party to win control of the US House of Representatives and 46 - 42 percent say they would want to see the Republican Party win control of the US Senate," a press release explaining the poll said.

One caveat is whether or how strongly the Republican candidate supports former President Donald Trump.

If a candidate for House or Senate strongly embraces Trump and his ideas, roughly four in ten Americans (42 percent), say they would be less likely to vote for that candidate, the release said.

The poll also examined views of President Joe Biden's performance in office, with respondents giving the president a negative 36-53 percent job approval rating, while 10 percent did not offer an opinion. It was the lowest job approval rating for Biden in Quinnipiac polling, the release added.

Biden also received his lowest rating so far on four separate issues: handling of the pandemic (negative 45-50 percent); climate change (41-48 percent); the economy (34-59 percent) and foreign policy (33-55 percent), according to the release.

More Stories From World

