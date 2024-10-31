PM, Amir Of Qatar Visit Gallery Of Pakistani Artworks At National Museum Of Qatar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 09:44 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani visited the gallery of Pakistani artworks titled "Manzar: Art and Architecture of Pakistan from 1940s to Today" in the National Museum of Qatar on Thursday
DOHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani visited the gallery of Pakistani artworks titled "Manzar: Art and Architecture of Pakistan from 1940s to Today" in the National Museum of Qatar on Thursday.
After attending bilateral delegation level meetings, the Amir of Qatar and the Prime Minister traveled together to the museum.
The Amir of Qatar and, his sister Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani who is also Chairperson of Qatar Museums showed the prime minister the artworks in the exhibition and introduced organizers and the Pakistani artists in an informal and friendly atmosphere.
PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for holding the art gallery titled "Manzar" and promoting the Pakistani artists.
He said holding of this exhibition was a matter of pride for every Pakistani.
The prime minister emphasized that establishment of "Manzar" art gallery based on Pakistani artworks reflected the strong brotherhood and social bonds between Pakistan and Qatar.
During the visit, the prime minister met with renowned Pakistani architect Nayyar Ali Dada, Pakistani photographers, painters, calligraphers and other artists. Pakistani paintings, photography, calligraphy and other artworks were displayed in the exhibition.
The artworks of Shakir Ali, Sadeqain, Gul Ji, Zubaida Agha, Kamil Ali Mumtaz, Nayyar Ali Dada and several other Pakistani artists were exhibited in the exhibition.
Meanwhile, in his post on X, the prime minister said that he was deeply touched by the warm reception accorded by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar. "Pakistan greatly values its special bond of friendship with Qatar!In this visit, we are adding momentum to Pak-Qatar ties."
He said he looked forward to the visit of the Amir of Qatar to Pakistan soon.
Recent Stories
Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, export sector: Rana Tanveer
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi concerned about backwardness of K ..
18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted
EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh
KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates solar ..
FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life ..
Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban development
PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment
3 transformer pilferers nabbed
Killer awarded death sentence
Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges
More Stories From World
-
Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges55 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari suffers foot fracture on arrival in Dubai43 minutes ago
-
Netanyahu to US envoys: any Hezbollah ceasefire must guarantee Israel security5 minutes ago
-
US, S.Korea call for North to withdraw troops from Russia36 minutes ago
-
Kong-rey among biggest typhoons to hit Taiwan in decades3 hours ago
-
US envoys in Israel to seek Lebanon truce plan4 hours ago
-
All Blacks recall big guns for England clash4 hours ago
-
Czechs buy gas from Algeria to offset Russian supplies4 hours ago
-
RugbyU: New Zealand team to play England5 hours ago
-
Sales slump 27% at carmaker Stellantis5 hours ago
-
Hamas official says group rejects short-term Gaza truce5 hours ago
-
Kong-rey among biggest typhoons to hit Taiwan in decades5 hours ago