PM, Amir Of Qatar Visit Gallery Of Pakistani Artworks At National Museum Of Qatar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 09:44 PM

DOHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani visited the gallery of Pakistani artworks titled "Manzar: Art and Architecture of Pakistan from 1940s to Today" in the National Museum of Qatar on Thursday.

After attending bilateral delegation level meetings, the Amir of Qatar and the Prime Minister traveled together to the museum.

The Amir of Qatar and, his sister Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani who is also Chairperson of Qatar Museums showed the prime minister the artworks in the exhibition and introduced organizers and the Pakistani artists in an informal and friendly atmosphere.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for holding the art gallery titled "Manzar" and promoting the Pakistani artists.

He said holding of this exhibition was a matter of pride for every Pakistani.

The prime minister emphasized that establishment of "Manzar" art gallery based on Pakistani artworks reflected the strong brotherhood and social bonds between Pakistan and Qatar.

During the visit, the prime minister met with renowned Pakistani architect Nayyar Ali Dada, Pakistani photographers, painters, calligraphers and other artists. Pakistani paintings, photography, calligraphy and other artworks were displayed in the exhibition.

The artworks of Shakir Ali, Sadeqain, Gul Ji, Zubaida Agha, Kamil Ali Mumtaz, Nayyar Ali Dada and several other Pakistani artists were exhibited in the exhibition.

Meanwhile, in his post on X, the prime minister said that he was deeply touched by the warm reception accorded by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar. "Pakistan greatly values its special bond of friendship with Qatar!In this visit, we are adding momentum to Pak-Qatar ties."

He said he looked forward to the visit of the Amir of Qatar to Pakistan soon.

