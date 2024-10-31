PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artworks at National Museum of Qatar

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani visited the gallery of Pakistani artworks titled "Manzar: Art and Architecture of Pakistan from 1940s to Today" at the National Museum of Qatar on Thursday.

After attending bilateral delegation level meetings, the Amir of Qatar and the Prime Minister traveled together to the museum.

The Amir of Qatar and, his sister Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani who is also Chairperson of Qatar Museums showed the prime minister the artworks in the exhibition and introduced organizers and the Pakistani artists in an informal and friendly atmosphere.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for holding the art gallery titled "Manzar" and promoting the Pakistani artists.

He said holding of this exhibition was a matter of pride for every Pakistani.

The prime minister emphasized that establishment of "Manzar" art gallery based on Pakistani artworks reflected the strong brotherhood and social bonds between Pakistan and Qatar.

During the visit, the prime minister met with renowned Pakistani architect Nayyar Ali Dada, Pakistani photographers, painters, calligraphers and other artists. Pakistani paintings, photography, calligraphy and other artworks were displayed in the exhibition.

The artworks of Shakir Ali, Sadeqain, Gul Ji, Zubaida Agha, Kamil Ali Mumtaz, Nayyar Ali Dada and several other Pakistani artists were exhibited in the exhibition.

Meanwhile, in his post on X, the prime minister said that he was deeply touched by the warm reception accorded by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar.

"Pakistan greatly values its special bond of friendship with Qatar!In this visit, we are adding momentum to Pak-Qatar ties."

He said he looked forward to the visit of the Amir of Qatar to Pakistan soon.

Later, addressing the event, the prime minister said the Qatar museum with its global outlook and dedication to cultural diplomacy had set a new stage for an event that not only highlighted art but also championed the soft power of the nations.

"Today our nation in its world class institutions and entrepreneurs continue to shape Pakistan as a modern robust 21st century society and economy."

The prime minister said the wonderful display of select and unique art exhibit from Pakistan meticulously curated by the organizers was telling the heart touching story of Pakistan in a completely new and different way.

He said the collection on display at this exhibition spans the world of legendary like Abdul Rehman Chugtai, the great Sadeqain and Nayyar Dada to internationally acclaimed contemporary artists such as Saleema Haashmi, Imran Qureshi, Rashid Rana and Shazia Sikandar.

"I am also delighted to note that today's exhibition include newly commissioned work from some of Pakistan's most innovative minds including Yasmeen Lari, Umar Waseem , Mariya Luqman and many others."

He specifically lauded the collaborative efforts of Qatar Museum, the embassy of Pakistan in Qatar, National Heritage and Cultural Divisions, Alhamra Art Museum, Pakistan National Council of the Arts and various institutions and private collectors in Pakistan.