PM Arrives In Doha On Two-day Official Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 07:13 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived in Doha on two-day official visit at the invitation of Amir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
At the airport, the prime minister was received by Qatari Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Pakistan’s ambassador and other diplomatic staff, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Mohammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan and Attaullah Tarar also accompanied the prime minister.
On his X handle, the prime minister said that he had just arrived in Doha at the invitation of Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
“During this special visit, I look forward to a productive exchange of views with the Qatari leadership to further enhance our brotherly relations. I will also inaugurate a special exhibition at Qatar Museum highlighting the cultural heritage of Pakistan,” he further posted.
During his visit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister / Minister for Foreign Affairs.
In these meetings, the two sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explore new avenues of cooperation especially in trade and investment.
The leadership level delegations of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA) will call on the prime minister to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.
Prime Minister Sharif will also inaugurate the cultural exhibition "Manzar: Art and Architecture in Pakistan from 1940 to present" on 31 October 2024.
The exhibition will showcase Pakistan's rich cultural and architectural heritage and underline deep people-to-people linkages between Pakistan and Qatar.
