PM Arrives In Doha To Attend Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 08:11 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Monday to participate in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit being held in Doha

DOHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Monday to participate in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit being held in Doha.

Qatar's Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani received Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani delegation upon his arrival at Doha airport.

The Summit, co-sponsored by Pakistan, has been convened in the wake of Israel’s airstrikes on Doha and the escalating developments in Palestine, following Israeli attempts to occupy Gaza, expand settlement activities in the occupied West Bank and forcibly displace the Palestinians.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, and senior officials are part of the prime minister's delegation.

The Summit is likely to be attended by Heads of States and Governments and senior officials from the OIC member countries.

Pakistan accords high importance to its relations with the State of Qatar and has strongly condemned Israeli aggression against Qatar and other regional states.

As a gesture of solidarity and regional unity, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Doha on September 11, 2025, and met with Qatari leadership to express Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.

