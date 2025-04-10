PM Arrives In Minsk For Two-day Official Visit To Belarus
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM
MINSK (Belarus) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Thursday for a two-day official visit to the Republic of Belarus from April 10 to 11, 2025, at the invitation of President Aleksandr Lukashenko.
Belarus Prime Minister Alexander Turchin and officials of Pakistan embassy in Belarus warmly welcomed the prime minister.
PM Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.
During his visit, the prime minister will hold talks with President Lukashenko to review progress in areas of mutual interest.
The two sides are also expected to sign several agreements to further strengthen cooperation.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit underscores a strong and ongoing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.
The PM also wrote on his official Twitter wall, "Arrived in Minsk to bracing winter winds against the backdrop of a very warm welcome by H.E. Alexander Turchin, Prime Minister of Belarus at the airport, where I was honored with an age old tradition and a gesture of Belarusian hospitality - the korovai, a decorated loaf accompanied by salt."
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his optimism for the official engagements particularly his interaction with friend President Aleksandr Lukashenko, as they sought jointly to advance mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
McLarens dominate Bahrain practice, Verstappen rues 'too slow' Red Bull27 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say children among 10 killed in Israeli strike37 minutes ago
-
UN economist sees three percent fall in global trade due to US tariffs47 minutes ago
-
UN economist sees three percent fall in global trade due to US tariff1 hour ago
-
UN shipping body approves first global carbon pricing system2 hours ago
-
Former England cricket star Anderson given knighthood2 hours ago
-
Rose keeps three-shot Masters lead as Aberg, DeChambeau charge3 hours ago
-
Geneva Inventions Expo 2025: Saudi Arabia showcases innovation drive3 hours ago
-
UN seeks additional $240 million to bolster earthquake relief in Myanmar3 hours ago
-
Alcaraz fights back against Fils to reach Monte Carlo semis4 hours ago
-
Trump tells Russia to 'get moving' on Ukraine as Witkoff meets Putin4 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 2nd update4 hours ago