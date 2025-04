PM arrives in Minsk for two-day official visit to Belarus

MINSK (Belarus) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Thursday for a two-day official visit to the Republic of Belarus from April 10 to 11, 2025, at the invitation of President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Belarus Prime Minister Alexander Turchin and officials of Pakistan embassy in Belarus warmly welcomed the prime minister.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.

During his visit, the prime minister will hold talks with President Lukashenko to review progress in areas of mutual interest.

The two sides are also expected to sign several agreements to further strengthen cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit underscores a strong and ongoing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.

The PM also wrote on his official Twitter wall, "Arrived in Minsk to bracing winter winds against the backdrop of a very warm welcome by H.E. Alexander Turchin, Prime Minister of Belarus at the airport, where I was honored with an age old tradition and a gesture of Belarusian hospitality - the korovai, a decorated loaf accompanied by salt."

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his optimism for the official engagements particularly his interaction with friend President Aleksandr Lukashenko, as they sought jointly to advance mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus.