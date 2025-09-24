PM attends Arab-Islamic Summit hosted by US President Trump, Emir of Qatar, holds key bilateral meetings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday attended the Arab-Islamic Summit hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Ahead of the meeting, the prime minister also held meetings with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The meetings were marked by warm handshakes, informal and candid conversations, and meaningful exchanges among the world leaders, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office Media Wing said.