Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2023 | 05:52 PM

PM attends COP28 in Dubai as world leaders meet for climate action

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday joined the world leaders at the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP 28) of the United Nations to discuss actions on climate change

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday joined the world leaders at the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP 28) of the United Nations to discuss actions on climate change.

The prime minister was received by President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres on his arrival at the venue, Dubai Expo City.

Besides attending the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit, PM Kakar is expected to meet the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Estonia, on the sidelines of the conference.

The prime minister will also participate in the Zayed Sustainability Award ceremony.

Caretaker ministers including Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Climate Change Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam and Energy Minister Muhammad Ali are also participating in COP28.

