PM Attends Meeting Of GDI Convened By Chinese Premier Li

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 09:48 PM

PM attends meeting of GDI convened by Chinese premier Li

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday attended the high-level meeting of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), chaired by the Premier of China, Li Qiang, under the theme “Recommit to

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday attended the high-level meeting of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), chaired by the Premier of China, Li Qiang, under the theme "Recommit to

our Original Aspirations, United to Build a Brighter Future for Development.”

On the occasion, the prime minister also held an informal interaction with the Chinese Premier.

He further met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who was present at the

meeting.

The prime minister’s participation in the session reflects the exemplary Pakistan-China friendship and the

strong bilateral relations.

During his visit to China last month, the prime minister had lauded President Xi Jinping’s vision of the GDI,

terming it an important step towards sustainable development, both at the regional and global levels.

