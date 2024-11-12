PM calls for global galvanization, efforts to protect glaciers’ health, future of humankind

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday linked the survival of humankind on the planet earth with the compact health of glaciers and reiterated that Pakistan, being the most affected country, stood ready to work with the international community to protect these valuable natural resources.

Addressing a high-level event of Glaciers 2025; Actions for Glaciers’ hosted by Tajik President Emamoli Rahmon, the prime minister called upon all the countries to unite in the efforts of protecting glaciers from pollution and snow melt by taking concrete and decisive actions to secure the future of glaciers as well as protect the mankind.

He said Pakistan was home to 7,000 glaciers which provided an approximately 60 to 70 percent water for the Indus River flow, supporting 90 percent of agriculture and serving its 200 million people.

“However the glaciers that provide water for this river have been shrinking over a period of time and at an alarming time, which is estimated at about 23 pc decrease since 1960,” he added.

The prime minister said this retreat was driven by rising temperatures and the consequences of these changes were glaringly visible.

He shared that accelerated glacial melt had led to the formation of more than 3,000 glacial lakes in the Northern Areas of Pakistan which were posing great threat. Out of these, he said, about 33 lakes were estimated at the risk of outburst flooding, putting lives of over 7 million people in danger.

“This is a very grave situation and demands urgent action. Glaciers 2025 Initiative provides a unique opportunity to focus on global attention on this crisis and drive the coordinated efforts to further stem the glacial melt,” he stressed.

Prime Minister Sharif stressed that they must act and act now not only for these glaciers, but for the survival of people and the communities that depended upon them in various parts of the world.

He also emphasized upon the regional collaboration which he said was a key to many of the actions needed to keep these life sources safe from pollution and snow melt, adding the science of data sharing and standardized method of glacial monitoring and the ability of the countries to track glaciers health and develop strategy for sustainable water usage were extremely critical.

The prime minister said Pakistan being the most affected country, required enhanced support to monitoring glacier health and early warning systems, adopt climate-resilient agriculture practices and invest in alternative water solutions.

He said that the observance of international year for Glaciers 2025, should send a message loud and clear for mitigating impacts upon glaciers, protecting of the eco-system, and the sustainable storage of water for the future.

He said Pakistan was a home to a number of glaciers outside the Polar region and preventing the loss of these vital resources like glaciers was critical as they served as lifeline for millions of people around world.

About 70 percent of fresh water was critical for the global water security, he added.

The prime minister also appreciated Tajik President for hosting the most important meeting attended by experts, scientists, world leaders and politicians, who would provide valuable contributions as to how to counter the fast-melting glaciers around the globe.

“Let this be our legacy, when the glaciers thrive, the humanity flourishes,” he stressed.