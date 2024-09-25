PM calls on UN chief to use good offices for Kashmir dispute resolution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and called on him to use his good offices for the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, and ensuring the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris.

The prime minister, in the meeting held on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, briefed the UN secretary-general on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He underscored Pakistan’s serious concerns over India’s egregious actions in the IIOJK and stressed upon the need to resolve the dispute to ensure lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed the initiative by the Secretary General Guterres to organize the "Summit of the Future", and expressed his hope that its outcome would help the developing countries in bridging the financial gap for implementation of SDGs and climate goals.

He condemned Israel’s genocidal campaign against the Palestinians, and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

The prime minister also urged the international community to hold Israel accountable and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the establishment of a viable and sovereign State of Palestine.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also underscored the need for stemming the rising tide of Islamophobia, and discrimination against Muslims worldwide.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to actively contribute towards international peace and security as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the year 2025-26.

Secretary General Guterres thanked the prime minister for Pakistan’s active engagement at the United Nations as well as for its role towards international peace and security in the form of its UN's peacekeeping force.