PM Calls On UN Chief To Use Good Offices For Kashmir Dispute Resolution
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and called on him to use his good offices for the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, and ensuring the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris.
The prime minister, in the meeting held on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, briefed the UN secretary-general on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
He underscored Pakistan’s serious concerns over India’s egregious actions in the IIOJK and stressed upon the need to resolve the dispute to ensure lasting peace and stability in South Asia.
Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed the initiative by the Secretary General Guterres to organize the "Summit of the Future", and expressed his hope that its outcome would help the developing countries in bridging the financial gap for implementation of SDGs and climate goals.
He condemned Israel’s genocidal campaign against the Palestinians, and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.
The prime minister also urged the international community to hold Israel accountable and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the establishment of a viable and sovereign State of Palestine.
Prime Minister Shehbaz also underscored the need for stemming the rising tide of Islamophobia, and discrimination against Muslims worldwide.
He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to actively contribute towards international peace and security as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the year 2025-26.
Secretary General Guterres thanked the prime minister for Pakistan’s active engagement at the United Nations as well as for its role towards international peace and security in the form of its UN's peacekeeping force.
Recent Stories
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
More Stories From World
-
Google files EU complaint over Microsoft cloud services32 minutes ago
-
Amnesty calls for commission to probe Kenya protest deaths52 minutes ago
-
Man City confirm Rodri knee ligament injury2 hours ago
-
EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status2 hours ago
-
Lebanon says 15 killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday2 hours ago
-
Naomi Osaka wants 'no regrets' after hiring Serena's former coach3 hours ago
-
Assange to give first public address since prison release3 hours ago
-
Naomi Osaka wants 'no regrets' after teaming up with Mouratoglou3 hours ago
-
Man City confirm Rodri knee ligament injury3 hours ago
-
Britain's Rightmove rejects higher £6.1-bn Murdoch bid3 hours ago
-
Volkswagen crisis pits homegrown leaders against each other3 hours ago
-
World Cup winner Varane retires3 hours ago