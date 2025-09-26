PM celebrates as PSX hits record high 160,000 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed satisfaction as pakistan stock exchange's benchmark KSE-100 index surged past record 160,000 mark, lauding his economic team's efforts to put the country's economy on an upward trajectory.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that the historic milestone achieved by the psx reflected the confidence of the business community and investors in the government's policies.

"The country is moving towards economic growth after attaining economic stability", the prime minister said.