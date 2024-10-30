Open Menu

PM Condemns Israel's Obstruction Of UNRWA Operation In Palestine

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 10:20 AM

PM condemns Israel's obstruction of UNRWA operation in Palestine

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned Israel's actions aimed at obstructing the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The prime minister, who is currently on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, wrote on his X timeline that by preventing critical relief assistance from reaching millions of helpless Palestinians, Israel was committing yet another blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the UN Charter.

He also called for the international community to hold Israel accountable for such violations.

The prime minister, in his address at the FII moot on Tuesday had said that the global dream of progress and prosperity would never be fulfilled and transformed into action unless peace was restored in Gaza and bloodshed immediately stopped over there.

He categorically referred to the situation in Gaza and observed that without peace and an immediate end to bloodshed there, the world would not progress and prosper.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Riyadh Visit Progress Saudi Arabia From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

11 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

11 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

11 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

11 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

11 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

11 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

11 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

11 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

11 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

11 hours ago

More Stories From World