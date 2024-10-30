PM Condemns Israel's Obstruction Of UNRWA Operation In Palestine
Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 10:20 AM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned Israel's actions aimed at obstructing the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.
The prime minister, who is currently on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, wrote on his X timeline that by preventing critical relief assistance from reaching millions of helpless Palestinians, Israel was committing yet another blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the UN Charter.
He also called for the international community to hold Israel accountable for such violations.
The prime minister, in his address at the FII moot on Tuesday had said that the global dream of progress and prosperity would never be fulfilled and transformed into action unless peace was restored in Gaza and bloodshed immediately stopped over there.
He categorically referred to the situation in Gaza and observed that without peace and an immediate end to bloodshed there, the world would not progress and prosper.
