PM congratulates Lahore Qalandars on winning PSL 10 title

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated the Lahore Qalandars on winning the final contest of Pakistan Super League 10, sealing their third title in four seasons.

The prime minister, who is currently in Turkiye on the first leg of his four-nation visit, praised both Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars for their outstanding performance in the final match of the 10th edition of the PSL.

"Lahore Qalandars achieved the target successfully after a thrilling contest. All teams participating in PSL 10 displayed excellent performances," the prime minister commented in a statement.

He also congratulated Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and the PCB administration on the successful organization of the PLS 10.

He also appreciated all the players, particularly the foreign players, whose participation ensured the success of the event.